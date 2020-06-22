Myrtle Beach mayor asks city attorney for opinion on mask mandate

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach could become the next city to consider mandating masks in public spaces. Mayor Brenda Bethune confirmed to News13 on Monday she’s asked the city attorney for a legal opinion on requiring masks.

Coronavirus cases have spiked as businesses reopen in Myrtle Beach. Nearly 39 percent of Horry County’s 1,931 cases have been confirmed in the last week.

The city council in Greenville, another “hot spot” identified by DHEC, will consider Monday night whether to require people to wear masks inside grocery stores, pharmacies, and other businesses with face-to-face interaction.

“If we consider a similar mandate in MB I think we have to go beyond [grocery stores and pharmacies],” Bethune wrote in a text message to News13. “Council has not yet discussed this issue, but I do see the importance of considering such an action.”

Brian Symmes, a spokesperson for South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, told News13 earlier Monday the governor thinks cities and counties shouldn’t create unenforceable mandates. We don’t have enough law enforcement officers to force people to wear a mask, Symmes noted.

“We have to make sure that whatever we do is not in conflict with the Governor’s Executive Orders,” Bethune said.