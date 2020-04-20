Most Tennessee State Parks to reopen April 24

(WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Monday that most state parks will reopen on Friday, April 24.

The state closed the parks April 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a release from the Tennessee State Parks, the openings will be for day-use only. Which parks are remaining closed will be announced online before Friday.

“We are eager to serve once again but we urge Tennesseans to continue to practice physical distancing when visiting parks,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “We have implemented policies designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and we will monitor all aspects of the issue to ensure safety among visitors and our staff.”

Some areas will remain closed in the parks, including pavilions and playgrounds. Cabins and campgrounds will also remain closed.

Tennessee State Parks asks people to stay home if they do not feel well. They also said toe maintain at least six feet between visitors, visit parks a short distance from your home and prepare for limited or no bathroom access.

According to the release, “overcrowding may cause entire parks or portions of parks to close again.”