Morristown Police Chaplain Don Crider dies from complications due to COVID-19

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Morristown Police Department confirmed on Wednesday that Chaplain Don Crider died due to complications from the coronavirus.

In an e-mail officials with Morristown PD said in part, “Don Crider was a was a loving person who was greatly cherished by his family and those that knew him. This is what we choose to remember, however; his family hopes that his death will help people to understand the seriousness of this disease and that we must all do everything we can to reduce the spread of this virus.”

Chaplain Crider was with the Morristown Police Department for nearly 20 years and rode alongside the officers, participated in devotion services and even performed wedding ceremonies during his time with the department, according to Morristown PD officials.

Morristown Police Chief Roger Overholt stated in the release, “Don’s family is in our thoughts and prayers. His presence at the department and the service that he provided will be greatly missed. Don was a comforting presence within our ranks and was always ready to give encouragement to everyone. He truly had the heart of a servant”.

