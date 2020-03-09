1  of  2
Monitoring the coronavirus: Asking the experts

Submit your questions ahead of our panel discussion

by: , News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL)- On Thursday, News Channel 11 will feature a panel of health experts and school officials as we work to answer your questions about the spread of coronavirus.

Hospitals, schools, and governments in the Tri-Cities are already making preparations for coronavirus.

If you have questions you want to submit to our panel of experts fill out the form below or e-mail questions@wjhl.com

You can watch our special, ‘Monitoring the coronavirus: Asking the experts’ Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on-air and on WJHL.com.

