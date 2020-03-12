Minor League Baseball delays start of championship season due to coronavirus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - In the waves of event cancelations and school closings, local restaurants are bracing for the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on business.

Vik Vatrana placed what hand sanitizer he could find around his restaurant, Sahib Fine Indian Cuisine. All of his employees wear gloves while working, taking them off only to wash their hands and change into a new pair. He hired someone just to clean the restaurant during its operating hour.