Metro Health Dept. reports 199 new COVID-19 cases in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are now 22,446 total COVID-19 cases, and 204 deaths in Davidson County, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

MPHD officials announced 199 new cases in the past 24 hours out of 1,596 tests processed.

No new deaths were announced on Friday from Metro health officials.

A reported 19,077 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,165 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 11,202 of which are men, 10,945 are women and the gender of 299 patients is unknown.

Of the 180,715 tests performed in the county, 22,446 (12.4%) had positive results. Negative results total 158,269.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville remains at 15% and available ICU beds are at 14% (up from 13% on Thursday).

There are currently 24.8 new cases per 100,000 people in Davidson County. The seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests is 11.8%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 49 calls on Thursday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Nashville

‘Heatmaps’ continue to show COVID-19 case clusters in downtown and South Nashville.

On July 28, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the order closing all bars in Nashville and requiring restaurants serving alcohol to shut down by 10 p.m. daily has been extended through at least mid-August.

All “transpotainment” vehicles are banned from the streets of Nashville and Davidson County as of July 31, regardless of whether there is alcohol on-board, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Metro Police said they will issue citations to anyone who defies Metro Public Health orders by not wearing masks. The news comes after weeks of criticism aimed at Nashville leaders for not ticketing crowds of maskless people partying downtown.

Nashville is still in the modified Phase Two of its reopening plan for the “foreseeable future,” according to Cooper.

Nashville could advance to Phase Three of the Roadmap to Reopening again in a few weeks, which would mean bigger crowds near bars and restaurants downtown.

Some Metro council members are floating around an idea they believe would boost business while reopening the area safely.

East Nashville House Party Investigation

Metro Health is investigating a house party held over the weekend at an East Nashville home. Videos circulated on social media showing the party on Fern Avenue Saturday night, billed as “Fashion House,” where hundreds of people appeared crammed together, with no masks in sight.

“Every room I went into in that home was just people front to back just partying, I saw maybe a handful of people with masks on,” a party guest told News 2.

The District Attorney’s Office is now involved, and the White House has released a statement amid the ongoing investigation.