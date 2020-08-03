Metro Health Dept. reports 195 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are now 21,770 total COVID-19 and 195 deaths in Davidson County, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

MPHD officials announced 195 new cases in the past 24 hours out of 1,500 tests processed.

There has been a total of 195 deaths in Davidson County. The latest death was 73-year-old woman with a pending medical history.

A reported 17,357 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 4,218 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 10,899 of which are men, 10,584 are women and the gender of 287 patients is unknown.

Of the 175,199 tests performed in the county, 21,770 (12.4%) had positive results. Negative results total 153,429.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 19% and available ICU beds are at 18%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 21 calls on Sunday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Nashville is still in the modified Phase Two of its reopening plan for the “foreseeable future,” according to Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

Last week, Cooper announced the order closing all bars in Nashville and requiring restaurants serving alcohol to shut down by 10 p.m. daily has been extended through at least mid-August.

All “transpotainment” vehicles are banned from the streets of Nashville and Davidson County as of July 31, regardless of whether there is alcohol on-board, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Metro police stopped and cited two “transpotainment” vehicles seen operating Saturday night on Broadway.

Metro Health is investigating a house party held over the weekend at an East Nashville home. Videos circulated on social media showing the party on Fern Avenue Saturday night, billed as “Fashion House,” where hundreds of people appeared crammed together, with no masks in sight.