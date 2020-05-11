Member of US Sen. Lamar Alexander’s staff tested positive for novel coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 28: Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN), speaks during a Senate Energy Subcommittee hearing discussing cybersecurity threats to the U.S. electrical grid and technology advancements to maximize such threats on Capitol Hill on March 28, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJHL) — According to a statement May 10 from David Cleary, the chief of staff for Sen. Lamar Alexander (R- Tenn.,) a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is recovering at home.

Senator Alexander has no symptoms and tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon, May 7. After discussing this with the Senate’s attending physician, Senator Alexander, out of an abundance of caution, has decided not to return to Washington, D.C., and will self-quarantine in Tennessee for 14 days. Almost all of the senator’s Washington, D.C., staff are working from home, and there is no need for any other staff member to self-quarantine. David Cleary

Chief of staff

According to the statement, the senator will work remotely and will chair the Senate health committee hearing Tuesday by videoconference.

