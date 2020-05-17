May is ‘National Nurses Month’

(WJHL) — There’s never a better time than now to thank those on the front lines keeping us safe.
That’s the thought of the American Nurses Association, who this year announced May will be recognized as “National Nurses Month.”
What was typically a week, May 6 to May 12, was already being looked at to be expanded.
But, the association says the COVID-19 pandemic makes it that much more important to recognize the work of nurses across the country, and across the globe.
You can learn more about the ANA and COVID-19 resources HERE.