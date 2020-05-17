May is ‘National Nurses Month’

In this image provided by Lizabeth Baker Wade, nurses at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif., on April 10, 2020, raise their fists in solidarity after telling managers they can’t care for COVID-19 patients without N95 respirator masks to protect themselves. The hospital has suspended ten nurses from the ward, but has started providing nurses caring for COVID-19 patients with N95 masks. (Lizabeth Baker Wade via AP)

(WJHL) — There’s never a better time than now to thank those on the front lines keeping us safe.

That’s the thought of the American Nurses Association, who this year announced May will be recognized as “National Nurses Month.”

What was typically a week, May 6 to May 12, was already being looked at to be expanded.

But, the association says the COVID-19 pandemic makes it that much more important to recognize the work of nurses across the country, and across the globe.

You can learn more about the ANA and COVID-19 resources HERE.