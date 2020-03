FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

MARS HILL, N.C. (WJHL) — In a press release Sunday, Mars Hill University announced that the university will resume its spring semester via online courses on March 23.

The online or remote learning will last for at least two weeks, according to school officials.

The campus will remain closed until at least April 3.

Originally, the university had extended spring break by one week to devise a COVID-19 response and action.

There have been no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Mars Hill.