Making history: Heritage Alliance asking for submissions to document pandemic daily life

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) As we all navigate the daily life of a national pandemic, Tri-Cities historians are asking you to help them keep a record of what it was like.

The “Historians at Home” project is the effort of Jonesborough’s Heritage Alliance of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia to make sure the coronavirus emergency is documented for years to come.

“We really just wanna help people preserve this moment in time so when we are ready to look back on it and study, we have those sources,” says Ann Mason, executive director of the Heritage Alliance.

With businesses closed, streets empty and widespread illness across the world, it is an unprecedented time in modern history.

“Something we’ve seen with studying these past epidemics is the learning curve that comes out of these and what society does to ensure that that specific thing never happens again,” says Mason.

For the Heritage Alliance, this is time they do not want to waste. That is why they are calling on people from across the region to become a “historian at home.”

“This is the first crowd sourcing history project we have done. The best sources we have in the archives are these primary sources, letters and diaries that are written right as events are unfolding,” says Mason.

Submissions like letters and pictures have already come in, helping put our new normal into perspective for generations to come.

“So that’s why we want to encourage people to put pen to paper, type out an email, take pictures, just sort of document this time in history,” says Mason.

Of course, for a historian, part of moving forward means studying the past.

“We’ve been looking at the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, 1919. The methods tried then and how people were feeling. And 100 years from now, some historian is really gonna value this and will maybe help contextualize something they are going through.”

Mason also says it is important to keep a unique archive of East Tennessee life during the pandemic, as the coronavirus is affecting different parts of the country in unique ways.

“You can see the differences but the similarities as well. So, it’s just a picture of what life is like right now in this moment in east Tennessee.”

Fill out the form at this link to join the project.

Send your completed form to the Heritage Alliance by email to historiansathome@gmail.com or by mail to 212 E. Sabine Drive, Jonesborough, TN 37659.