Local vet says animal and human coronavirus are different, vaccines are ‘species-specific’

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The coronavirus has been around for decades in animal medicine, and though vaccines may be available to animals, no such vaccine has been created to treat the COVID-19 in humans.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that a vaccine for humans is in the works, but no antiviral agent has yet proved effective against the disease.

Lee Duckworth, doctor of veterinary medicine at the Duckworth Animal Hospital in Greeneville told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that the animal coronavirus has been identified in multiple animal species since the 1960s.

“The thing is, the virus is species-specific,” Duckworth explained. “Each species has its own separate version of the coronavirus, so to speak, that effects that species and we don’t see that crossover, so for sure, you never want to inject a person with an animal vaccine, now those are two completely separate entities.”

The American Veterinary Medical Association has released guidelines to veterinary doctors across the country that explains the separate types of coronavirus that affect chickens, turkeys, cows, horses, people even, and dogs and cats.





“They emphasize that there is no crossover protection between any of the vaccines, each of these viruses is its own entity, it is different from the others that affect other species, and that’s something to keep in mind,” Duckworth said. “It’s been with us a long time, we’ve dealt with it a long time, in our practice we’ve certainly seen problems, primarily in puppies and in calves with the coronavirus over the years, but again we’re talking about gastroenteritis, something completely different than what we’re talking about with people today.”

Duckworth explained that the coronavirus is actually fairly common in puppies and calves, and though symptoms can present as very serious, cases are generally considered a non-life-threatening disease to puppies and calves.

“I guess over the years that we’ve had some puppies, maybe they were debilitated or sick beforehand that it’s been a pretty serious concern with, but usually diarrhea, we’re talking about diarrhea in puppies, six to 12-week old puppies, you can see some diarrhea with some blood in it and they can become depressed and sick and some of them will feel quite bad but most of them is a self-limiting infection,” Duckworth explained. “In the calves, it’s usually combined with an E-Coli or Rhoda virus, most of the time they have more than one disease at the time, and of course, it can be quite serious in those baby calves, particularly in the wet conditions, wet and muddy conditions like we’ve had these past few winters.”

The CDC has issued guidelines for the prevention of the human coronavirus, and also signs of symptoms. For animals, the AVMA says to take pets or livestock to the nearest vet if signs may present.

“Well, it is treatable, it can be serious in those animals, but it is treatable and the main thing to remember is it is completely different than what our current concern in human medicine is today,” Duckworth said.

People who have been diagnosed with the human coronavirus, however, are encouraged by the CDC to avoid contact with their pets while in isolation or quarantine.

“The coronavirus itself is a multitude of viruses, I guess, under one umbrella, as a virus family, and what we’re currently concerned about in human medicine as relationships go in viruses, it’s distinctly different from what we deal with in animals,” Duckworth said.

The CDC, the World Health Organization, and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations indicated that pets and other domestic animals are not considered at risk for contracting COVID-19 or transmitting the virus that causes human coronavirus.

In late February, a Hong Kong pet owner tested positive for the human coronavirus and their dog tested “weak positive” according to a report from the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. That dog tested positive a second time, leaving officials puzzled as to why.

A later report from Hong Kong government officials also defines that it is unclear why a second canine tested positive and then negative for the human coronavirus.

At this time, however, multiple agencies around the world hold that there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets, spread COVID-19, and that no vaccine has proved to work on humans.