Local state lawmaker respond to Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) — Local state lawmakers are voicing their opinions on Governor Bill Lee signing Executive Order 17, which will be in full effect at midnight on Sunday.

This comes as the number of people in the state of Tennessee and in the Tri-Cities affected by COVID-19 continue to rise.

Executive Order number 17 has been sent out by @GovBillLee. This one giving restaurants the ability to sell alcohol with carry out food orders.



What are your thoughts?



More:

https://t.co/EGlrKUfWkv @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/KNweTwddJN — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) March 22, 2020

The Governor stated in an online video posted to Twitter.

These decisions are very difficult ones, but they come in the midst of a crisis that is difficult for all. Gov. Bill Lee

Executive Order 17 asks restaurants to only offer drive-thru, take-out, or delivery and gives them permission to sell alcohol to those of age in closed containers by take-out or delivery.

MORE: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signs executive order halting all dine-in restaurants, bars; gyms to close

“I don’t know that anytime you negate rules about alcohol that it is a benefit,” said State Representative Bud Hulsey. “I don’t think it is, and there’s people who are going to take advantage of it, but he’s trying to thread the needle to cause the least amount of harm to revenue and sources of revenue and people doing business and people being able to stay in business, and that’s the concern that everybody has is the economic impact of all this on small businesses.”

Governor Lee is also asking gyms and fitness centers to close their doors and post online workouts.

“I think the governor is doing the right things in taking these executive orders,” said State Representative David Hawk. “In Tennessee we are an independent bunch of people.

“We don’t want to be told not to do something. So I think the governor is taking the right tactic to strongly urge individuals.”

Representative Hawk is asking people to stay home as their are now three cases of COVID-19 in Greene Coutny according to Ballad Health.

MORE: Ballad Health confirms additional COVID-19 cases

“It’s some great family time for us,” Hawk said. “So while the state legislator is being adjourned for a few weeks we’re going to get back to the basics of family and enjoy each others company.”

Both Washington County and Sullivan County are now reporting two cases each of coronavirus as numbers in Tennessee and our region are expected to rise.

Governor Lee’s new Executive Order also limits visitation to nursing homes, retirement homes, and long-term care or assisted-living facilities to visits involving essential care only.