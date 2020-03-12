Local school districts suspend some school-sponsored out-of-state travel for students

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials at three local school districts announced Thursday they’ve suspended some school-sponsored out-of-state travel for students.
Officials in Kingsport, Sullivan County, and Bristol, Tennessee said in a letter Thursday, ” Until further notice, based on recommendations by the Sullivan County Health Department, travel to regions where community transmission has been confirmed is not recommended.”
Until further notice, school-sponsored student travel will not take place to the following locations:
● Boston, MA
● New York City, NY
● Washington, DC and surrounding area
● All locations in the State of California
● All locations in the State of Florida
● All locations in the State of Washington