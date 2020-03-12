1  of  4
Breaking News
ETSU to move to online courses March 23 NCAA cancels March Madness TDH: 18 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee Governor Ralph Northam declares state of emergency in Virginia as confirmed case number rises to 17

Local school districts suspend some school-sponsored out-of-state travel for students

Coronavirus

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
KINGSPORT CITY SCHOOLS GENERIC_1542327194699.jpg.jpg

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials at three local school districts announced Thursday they’ve suspended some school-sponsored out-of-state travel for students.

Officials in Kingsport, Sullivan County, and Bristol, Tennessee said in a letter Thursday, ” Until further notice, based on recommendations by the Sullivan County Health Department, travel to regions where community transmission has been confirmed is not recommended.”

Until further notice, school-sponsored student travel will not take place to the following locations:

● Boston, MA

● New York City, NY

● Washington, DC and surrounding area

● All locations in the State of California

● All locations in the State of Florida

● All locations in the State of Washington

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss