Local restaurants brace for business blow from COVID-19 pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In the waves of event cancelations and school closings, local restaurants are bracing for the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on business.

Vik Vatrana placed what hand sanitizer he could find around his restaurant, Sahib Fine Indian Cuisine. All of his employees wear gloves while working, taking them off only to wash their hands and change into a new pair. He hired someone just to clean the restaurant during its operating hour.

But he’s still feeling the blow of the pandemic.

“It is really hard right now,” he said. “We’re down more than 50% in our lunch buffet.”

He said he’s had to throw away more and more food each day from his restaurant’s lunch buffet. He said he’s starting to suspect customers are wary of eating at buffets, and is looking at closing his buffet for a few days in favor of a lunch menu.

Vatrana said he’s braced to close his restaurant if worse comes to worst.

Local restaurants have been joining the scrambled response to the spreading virus – Chick-fil-A on Market Street is refusing refills for the time being, while Gourmet and Company switched to disposable paper menus for dinner service that will be recycled after each use.

The Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office said in a statement Thursday that restaurants should continue proper hygiene procedures, but didn’t suggest that restaurants should close or cease buffet operations.

