Local health official says cases of COVID-19 are mild for most children

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Though there have been more cases of COVID-19 in adults than there have been children around the world, that does not mean children are immune to the virus.

Doctors say children do not appear to be at a higher risk of getting COVID-19 than adults.

Are children at a higher risk of getting #COVID19 than adults? A local pediatrician gives us the facts this morning @WJHL11 and @ABCTriCities. — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) April 2, 2020

Symptoms in children are similar to those of adults.

However, children who have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 have generally been presented with more mild symptoms.

“In pediatrics, COVID-19, thank goodness, is a mild case for most children. It’s an upper respiratory illness, cough, congestion, and runny nose. Worldwide, we have not seen a lot of very sick children from COVID,” said Dr. Thomas Gill, a pediatrician at State of Franklin Healthcare Associates.

State of Franklin Healthcare Associates is asking parents who have a child with an upper respiratory illness to not bring them into the office, but instead, do a TeleHealth doctors visit from home.

Children can transmit the virus to those who are at higher risk.

“The bad news is they can spread it to others. Newer research is showing that a large portion of children will have no symptoms of the virus. So it’s important to continue our social distancing and keep the children away from the elderly and those who are at risk,” said Dr. Gill.

Dr. Gill said most children who do have COVID-19 may not have to be seen by a doctor in person because they are usually mild cases.