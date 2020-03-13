Local health official explains why it’s important to ‘flatten the curve’ when it comes to COVID-19

Breaking News
by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL)- Dr. David Kirschke of the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Department explains in the video above why it’s important to ‘flatten the curve’ when it comes to COVID-19.

