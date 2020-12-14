Local health care leaders explain Covid-19 vaccine plan for Tri-Cities region

(WJHL) — Thousands of health care workers became the first people in the United States to receive the new Pfizer vaccine on Monday, and Tri-Cities health leaders are already making vaccination plans.

Officials with the Northeast Regional Health Department said they anticipate the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Tennessee by mid-December, and the first allotment of the vaccine will be provided to frontline hospital health care workers.

The state of Tennessee expects to recieve over 56,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in its first shipment.

“We’re looking at possibly into next week that maybe we will be getting some vaccines in the area,” said Dr. Stephen May, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department Medical Director.

These vaccines will be distributed in phases, according to May.

“Ballad will receive the first actual Pfizer vaccine, and they should be in the process of getting ready to receive it,” he said.

High-risk health care workers, first responders and those working at testing sites will be the first to receive the vaccine here in the Tri-Cities.

“Then after that, we hope to move immediately into 1.A.2, which will be all health care workers; then comes phase 1.B, which will be critical infrastructure,” said May.

The Tennessee Department of Health said the first shipment of vaccines will go out on Wednesday and will be delivered to hospitals across the state on Thursday.

“With this new vaccine, we see a lot more non-specific symptoms usually 24 to 48 hours,” May said. “Low-grade fever, headache, body aches, feel kind of yucky for a day or two [according to] what’s in the preliminary studies. However, there were no serious adverse reactions.”

Dr. May said a second round of vaccines to the region is already being discussed.

“The next immediate one will be the Moderna vaccine that does not require the ultra-cold storage, and that is a tremendous logistic advantage particularly for us working in the health department without ultra-cold pharmaceutical-grade freezers that can store the vaccines,” May said.