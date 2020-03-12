Local churches alter programs, become more cautious amid COVID-19 pandemic

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Worshippers across the region flock to churches Wednesdays, as churches offer worship services, Bible study, meals, and the like. Recently, some local churches have taken precautionary steps to prepare as the COVID-19 continues to spread.

In Sullivan County, one positive case of COVID-19 was announced. Two churches in the county told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that they have either altered or canceled programs in order to hinder the possible spreading of the disease.

“We started about a week or so ago, encouraging people, number one, to keep personal separation. So, no hand-shaking, no fist-bumps, no elbow-bumps, just say hello, no hugs, and actually, in our contemporary service, we did a video on how you greet and how you don’t greet during this period,” First Broad Street United Methodist Church Pastor Randy Frye told News Channel 11.

He said the church staff has been working on contingency plans in case the virus spreads throughout the community.

“As far as Sundays are concerned at this point, we are not contemplating canceling worship but we’re going to monitor that on a week-by-week, and see does the virus continue to spread in our community, if so then we’ll take stronger preventative actions,” Frye explained. “All Wednesday activities and that includes our Wednesday night meal and program, our youth program on Wednesdays as well as our children’s programs, that those are going to be postponed for a couple of weeks and we will then evaluate.”

The UMC has been live-streaming its services for a while now, and Pastor Frye thinks this could prove a good alternative to attending worship, should cases grow. He also encourages worshippers who might not be able to make it to church, to watch these live-streams on the church’s Facebook page.

“We’re actually looking at, in the event that we make the decision not to have a worship service, that we already live-stream all of our services, well our contemporary service and our traditional service so we’re looking at how can we make an adjustment so that we would have a worship service centered here, with no-one here, that the audience would just be those who are watching by live-stream,” Frye said. “We have not decided to do that yet, but we’re looking at that as a potential possibility.”

A few miles away at Sunnyside Baptist Church, Interim Paster David Luster told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that he too has been encouraging his congregation from making physical contact, and letting people know that it is okay to miss church due to illness.

“I don’t think God wants us to be afraid, and for those people who live in a state where they may be elderly or they may have chronic illnesses, I would encourage them to stay home and not feel guilty because they’re just staying there for their own wellbeing and the wellbeing of others,” Luster said. “We have been discouraging people from making contact. That’s difficult in a church setting, but we have a fellowship time before worship starts, where we shake hands and have a few moments of fellowship, we’re discouraging that. This coming Sunday we’re even going to push it further to where we’re going to do away with that particular part of the service, as far as the fellowship goes, because I think the more steps we can take to help alleviate this, the better off we’re all going to be.”

The common thread between both institutions of praise is that Christians need not live in fear of the COVID-19.

“We don’t want to live in fear. We want to be informed, we want to take precautions and be cautious, but we want to live our lives as close to normal as possible,” Pastor Frye said. “Postponing or canceling events was a hard decision, because once you start doing that then the level of anxiety always rises, and so, my message is we’re not going to live in fear, we’re going to still live with hope that this virus is going to run its course, that good hygiene precautions are going to greatly minimize a person’s susceptibility and encourage if you’re coughing, if you have a fever, get checked.”

Pastor Luster of Sunnyside Baptist Church had a similar message:

“The Bible tells us we’re not to have the spirit of fear, God’s not giving us a spirit of fear, but of love, peace and a sound mind and I think that Christians need to use their sound mind, we need to use the wisdom that God gave us and take all the precautions possible but not live in a spirit of fear all the time because if we feared all the things that we’re confronted with, we would live in a constant state of fear,” he said. “I think that this very well may be a time that churches everywhere, not just Baptist churches or Methodist Churches, but believers everywhere, can come together and pray and ask God to do something about this virus because if we really believe what we preach, that God is able to do all things, then he is certainly able to alleviate this coronavirus and that might be a really good call for the church people to come together of all faiths, and just seek God’s face.”

Though the COVID-19 continues to spread, health officials say the vast majority of people who are infected with the virus, recover.

