LIST: Who’s hiring in our region?

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you’re looking for work in an economy ravaged by COVID-19, the following businesses are hiring:

If you are hiring, email us at newsroom@wjhl.com to be added to this list.

Amazon

Amazon is seeking to fill more than 1,000 full-time remote positions ranging from customer service to software development. A full list of open positions with the company is available HERE.

Concentrix

Cocentrix, a business services company, is hiring thousands of seasonal, work-from-home sales and service agents. Positions are temporary and offer $10-13 per hour.

Required customer service experience is needed to apply, in addition to a high school diploma or GED.

Click HERE for more information and to apply.

Food City

Food City President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Smith announced that he is seeking to fill about 2,500 positions company-wide. On Friday, the Food City website reported nearly 2,000 positions still open across the company.

Apply HERE.

Kroger

Kroger is hiring thousands of positions nationwide, with availability in stores across the Tri-Cities.

Apply HERE.

Onin staffing

Onin Staffing is hiring general laborers in Newport, Tenn. Starting pay is $11 an hour with benefits. Shifts available are 7 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., 3-11 p.m. and 11 p.m.-7:30 a.m.



Call 865-329-6600 or click HERE to apply.

