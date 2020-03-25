LIST: Stores hiring amid the COVID-19 pandemic

(WJHL/WTVF/ABC) — As job losses continue across the country as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, several stores across the U.S. are hiring employees.

DOLLAR GENERAL: The Tennessee-based company is looking to add up to 50,000 to its workforce by the end of April. The company said it anticipates most of its new roles will be temporary, but it also expects some of the new employees will receive “long-term career growth opportunities.”

You can find available opening at the Dollar General website.

CVS: In response to the urgent and increased health care needs from the COVID-19 pandemic, CVS Health is creating opportunities for 50,000 American workers. This includes warehouse workers, customer support and retail. You can find a full list of openings HERE.

WALGREENS: 20,000 immediate hiring, customer service associates, pharmacy technicians and shift leads. You can find a full list HERE.

WALMART: The store is looking to hire 150,000 employees before the end of May. You can find a link for job opportunities HERE.

LOWE’S: The company is looking to hire around 30,000 temporary, full-time and part-time position. Learn more HERE.

Hilton is also offering a workforce resource center for people affected by job displacement because of COVID-19.

HILTON WORKFORCE RESOURCE CENTER

CBS affiliate WTVF in Nashville also has a report of different stores looking to hire employees amid the pandemic.

RELATED STORY: Food City to hire 2,500 associates