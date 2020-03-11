List: Local events canceled over coronavirus concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Academy of Country Music said its April 5 awards show will still go on at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, but officials are monitoring the spread of the coronavirus.

The show announced Wednesday that host and reigning ACM entertainer of the year, Keith Urban will perform on the show, airing live on CBS, as well as nominee Miranda Lambert with Lindsay Ell, Caylee Hammack, Elle King, Ashley McBryde and Tenille Townes.