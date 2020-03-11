1  of  2
Breaking News
UVA-Wise to offer online classes for remainder of semester due to coronavirus concerns DA: Court to seal autopsy report for remains believed to be Evelyn Boswell

List: Local events canceled over coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL)- Below is a list updated daily of events and schools that are closing due to concerns over coronavirus. If you have a submission you would like to add, you can e-mail news@wjhl.com.

8th Grade Career Expo in Sullivan County – Canceled

  • The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce says Eastman has canceled its 8th Grade Career Fair that was scheduled for this week. According to the chamber, Eastman cited the recent confirmation of a COVID-19 case in Sullivan County as the reason for canceling the event.

King University Holocaust Speakers – Canceled

  • King University says Holocaust survivor Peter Gorog, who was scheduled to speak at the university on Monday, March 23, will be unable to appear.
  • The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Office of Survivor Affairs has canceled all planned survivor travel.
  • King will try to host Gorog at a future date.

Health Wagon Community Health Fair events March 12, 13- Canceled

  • ” The annual community health fairs scheduled for March 12 and 13 are cancelled due for precautionary measures regarding the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). This is a novel coronavirus that has not been previously identified and is spread by person to person contact via respiratory droplets. The Health Wagon is taking every measure possible to prevent a local outbreak. “

UVA-Wise moving to online classes for possibly the remainder of the semester

  • Officials with UVA-Wise announced Wednesday that they would offer classes online for possibly the rest of the semester, “In response to the growing concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
  • Full story on WJHL.com here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss