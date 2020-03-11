List: Local events canceled over coronavirus concerns

(WJHL)- Below is a list updated daily of events and schools that are closing due to concerns over coronavirus. If you have a submission you would like to add, you can e-mail news@wjhl.com.
8th Grade Career Expo in Sullivan County – Canceled
- The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce says Eastman has canceled its 8th Grade Career Fair that was scheduled for this week. According to the chamber, Eastman cited the recent confirmation of a COVID-19 case in Sullivan County as the reason for canceling the event.
King University Holocaust Speakers – Canceled
- King University says Holocaust survivor Peter Gorog, who was scheduled to speak at the university on Monday, March 23, will be unable to appear.
- The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Office of Survivor Affairs has canceled all planned survivor travel.
- King will try to host Gorog at a future date.
Health Wagon Community Health Fair events March 12, 13- Canceled
- ” The annual community health fairs scheduled for March 12 and 13 are cancelled due for precautionary measures regarding the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). This is a novel coronavirus that has not been previously identified and is spread by person to person contact via respiratory droplets. The Health Wagon is taking every measure possible to prevent a local outbreak. “
UVA-Wise moving to online classes for possibly the remainder of the semester
- Officials with UVA-Wise announced Wednesday that they would offer classes online for possibly the rest of the semester, “In response to the growing concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
- Full story on WJHL.com here.