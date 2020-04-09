LIST: Drive-in, virtual worship services available in the region

FILE – In this Sunday, March 22, 2020 file photo, Josh Kellso, a pastor at Grace Bible Church, delivers a sermon via livesteam for virtual attenders from an empty sanctuary in Tempe, Ariz. Many houses of worship have suspended all in-person services and programs and moved to online services in compliance with CDC guidelines to promote social distancing in the effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matt York)

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. – Both Govs. Bill Lee and Ralph Northam have called for in-person worship services to cease to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Churches, synagogues and other religious institutions have answered the call for physical distancing with virtual and drive-in church services to remain in accordance with physical distancing practices.

Here is a list of some of those institutions, organized by locality.

If your religious institution is offering virtual or drive-in worship services, send an email with details to news@wjhl.com to be added to this list.

Johnson City

First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive: Easter Online Services April 12 at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Kids services streamed at 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Servivios en español 11 a.m. y 5 p.m., fcc-jc.org/livestream

Grace Fellowship Church, 2314 S. Greenwood Drive: Online Easter Service on April 12 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. gfcnow.com/easter

Grace Temple Church, 208 Garden Drive: Livestreams, archives and updates posted on Facebook.

Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St.: Online worship services and Sunday school beginning at 8:30 a.m. munsey.org

Redeemer Community Church, 300 E. Main St.: Livestream services Sunday at 10 a.m. redeemercommunity.com

Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, 2211 E. Lakeview Drive: Mass services streamed on church’s Youtube page. Updates posted to facebook.com/stmarysjohnsoncity

University Parkway Baptist Church, 219 University Parkway: Drive-in and streamed services every Sunday at 9:30 and 11 a.m. upbaptist.org

Elizabethton

Bethel Church Elizabethton: 646 Gap Creek Road: Sunday services streamed and archived on Facebook, Facebook.com/BethelChurchElizabethton

Elizabethton Alliance Church, 533 E. Elk Ave.: Worship videos posted online at all4jesus.com and on the church’s Youtube channel.

First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St. : Virtual worship services Sundays at 11 a.m. on church YouTube page. Updates posted to fpcelizabethton.org

Jonesborough

Jonesborough Presbyterian Church, 128 W. Main St.: Worship services streamed at jpcusa.org. Maundy Thursday service begins at 6:50 p.m. on April 9. Services announced online and on Facebook.

Jonesborough United Methodist Church, 211 W. Main St.: Sunday services streamed starting at 10:45 a.m. at jnsbrumc.org and on YouTube.

Trinity Baptist Church, 260 Headtown Road: Services livestreamed on Facebook.

Kingsport

Christ Fellowship Church, 260 Victory Lane: Services streamed on Facebook and Youtube.

Grace Fellowship Church, 1 Fellowship Point: Online worship services every Sunday at 10 a.m. gracekingsport.org/covid-19-updates

The ROCK Church, 140 W. Main St.: Services and Bible studies livestreamed on Facebook and on the church website.

Greeneville

Crossroads Church, 123 Fairgrounds Circle: Services streamed on Facebook, videos and updates also posted to crossroadsgreeneville.com.

First Baptist Church, 211 N. Main St.: Online services and Bible studies posted on fbcgreeneville.com. Services also posted on Vimeo.

First Christian Church, 1130 Temple St.: Services streamed online at fccgreeneville.org on Sundays at 9:20 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Bristol

B’nai Sholom Congregation, 2510 Highway 126: Virtual Seder, April 9 at 7 p.m., Zoom meeting 467-784-453. facebook.comm/bnaisholomcongregation, jewishboston.com

Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 700 Cumberland St.: Livestream services this week for Maundy Thursday (April 9 at 7 p.m.), Good Friday (April 10 at noon) Stations of the Cross (April 10 at 7 p.m.), Easter (April 12 at 10:30). Livestream links, archives and updates posted to emmanuelbristol.org

First United Methodist Church, 322 Vance St.: Services livestreamed on Facebook.

Abingdon

Abington Baptist Church, 361 W. Main St.: Services streamed and archived at abingdonbaptist.org. Bible studies also streamed on Facebook.

Abingdon Christian Church, 185 Old Jonesboro Road: Services and Bible study streamed on Facebook. Easter service begins streaming at 11 a.m. April 12.

Highlands Fellowship, 22417 Watauga Road: Services streamed on Facebook. Good Friday at 7 and 9 p.m. on April 10, Easter services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. on April 12. More information at jf.church/abingdon.

Marion

First United Methodist Church, 115 S. Church St.: Services streamed on Facebook and archived at marionfumc.org and on YouTube.

Marion First Church of God, 418 Chatham Hill Road: Devotions and services streamed on Facebook.

Norton

Esserville Community Church, 5338 Esserville Road: Streaming services available on Youtube. Drive-in Easter service April 12 at 11:15 a.m. Updates posted to Facebook.

Freedom of Worship, 308 Coeburn Ave. SW: Drive-in Easter services at 11 a.m. on April 12. Updates posted to Facebook.

Guest River Pentecostal Church, 5725 Guest River Road: Live services streamed on Facebook and on YouTube.

Gate City/Weber City

First Baptist Church, 307 E. Jackson St.: Services, Bible study and devotions streamed on Facebook. Holy week services April 6-10 begin at noon.

First Baptist Church Weber City, 155 Shady Elm Lane: Services streamed on Facebook.

Gate City United Pentecostal Church, 477 Old Nickelsville Road: Online services streamed Sundays at 11 a.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Services streamed on Facebook, at gcupc.com and on YouTube.

Grundy

Grundy Baptist Church, 1283 Edgewater Drive: Services streamed and updates posted on Facebook.

Grundy Church of Christ, 1348 Poe Town Road: Services streamed on Facebook.

