Land of Oz in North Carolina cancels ‘Journey with Dorothy’ summer tours due to COVID-19

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WJHL)- Officials with the Land of Oz theme park in Beech Mountain, North Carolina announced Friday that they have canceled summer tours for the park.

The statement on the park’s Facebook page read in part, “The well-being of our guests and employees are our top priority during this unprecedented time.”

The post did say that they are still planning to host an “Autumn at Oz” festival in September.

