Lamar Alexander says his daughter has tested positive for coronavirus in New York

UPDATE: A representative from the Senator’s office says Alexander misspoke when he said his grandson has tested positive for COVID-19. His grandson tested negative.

WASHINGTON (WATE) – Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander revealed Friday his daughter and grandson have tested positive for the coronavirus in New York.

In a radio interview with The Marc And Kim Show on 102.1 Friday morning, Alexander said his daughter and grandson have tested positive for COVID-19, adding his son-in-law has been sick for the last week. They are residents of Westchester County, one of the most-affected areas of New York.

“My daughter in New York lives in Westchester County where they’ve had all this trouble and she tested positive. She was pretty sick and she’s in her 40’s,” Alexander said.

“Her husband has been sick for a week and her son tested positive. He’s nine but wasn’t sick but he got sick yesterday. So they don’t know whether it’s that or something else,” he said. “You can take it one day and be okay and the next day you’re sick.”

Alexander was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2002. He previously served as Tennessee governor from 1979 to 1987. He also served as president of the University of Tennessee and U.S. Secretary of Education under President George H.W. Bush.

He announced he will not seek reelection in 2020 in December of 2018. At the end of his term, Alexander will be the longest-serving Governor and Senator in the state’s history.