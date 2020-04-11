Kingsport Aquatic Center expansion continues during pandemic

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fans of a popular attraction in the Model City will have something new to look forward to once venues are able to reopen across Tennessee.

The Kingsport Aquatic confirmed via a newsletter that a multi-million-dollar expansion at the facility is near completion.

According to documents obtained from the city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting in early 2019, the city approved a $2 million bid for construction at the facility for a new outdoor pool, pavilion and other additions.

“When we reopen this summer, you can look forward to a brand new outdoor pool, shaded pavilion area, additional outdoor seating and so much more,” the center explained in the newsletter.

While the center remains closed during the coronavirus outbreak, membership fees are currently on hold.

According to a portion of the newsletter, “Your membership is safe with us. We have suspended membership drafts on monthly plans effective April 1 until we reopen, and will extend memberships for paid-in-full plans by our number of close-down days.”

There is no word when the center will reopen.

You can check out progress about the expansion here.