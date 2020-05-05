Kingsport Aquatic Center completes $2 million expansion, waits for reopening guidelines

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- A new pool at the Kingsport Aquatic Center is filled up and ready for summer fun. But COVID-19 has its opening on hold. The Aquatic Center has been closed since March 19th, and there’s no state or local guidance yet on when it can reopen and debut its new addition.

“We’re waiting to see if we can reopen and under what conditions,” said Aquatic Center Director Kari Matheney.

The newly-completed pool

The city-funded project was budgeted at a little over $2 million and has been in progress since June 2019. When visitors return to the Aquatic Center, they’ll see the new outdoor pool at the front of the building, along with a new pavilion area. Restrooms and administrative offices were also added on with the project.

Tennessee allowed gyms and fitness centers to reopen May 1st. But those guidelines excluded pools. Matheney is optimistic the Aquatic Center will reopen in some capacity this summer.

“I just don’t know what that’s going to look like and when it will be,” she said.

When it is safe to make a splash again, the new pool is meant for lap swimming, water aerobics, basketball, and volleyball. It’s also heated, and includes a benched social area with hydrotherapy jets.

Matheney expects a phased reopening for the Aquatic Center. This could include limiting the amount of people in the facility, spacing out chairs, and keeping locker rooms closed for a while. She said the pool could potentially be used until mid-October if weather permits.

“It’s really going to depend on what those guidelines are going to look like when the Governor releases us to open,” she said.