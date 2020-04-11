Kentucky to enforce self-quarantine order for people attending in-person services on Easter Sunday

In this Tuesday, March 9, 2020 photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at a press conference on the coronavirus and Kentucky’s steps to combat the outbreak at the capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Kentucky has reported its first death linked to coronavirus. Beshear said Monday, March 16 that the 66-year-old Bourbon County man who died had other health conditions. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)

KENTUCKY (WJHL/CBS Newspath) — Kentucky authorities will be monitoring the parking lots of churches holding in-person services on Sunday.

Governor Andy Beshear said during his daily COVID-19 press briefing on Friday that license plates will be recorded, and local health departments will pay those people a visit and order them to self quarantine for 14 days.

Kentucky is one state with a stay-at-home order that does not deem places of worship as “essential.”

“That’s what one of our orders is about – not to go to a mass gathering. And it’s not just about the person holding it. But every individual that goes to one of these will spread it to other individuals,” Beshear said during the briefing. “I guess I hear there are some individuals that say this is my choice about whether I go to something and get the coronavirus. But its not the next person’s choice that you might spread it to – having gone to a gathering – getting it – then going out whether it’s to work or a grocery store or somewhere else.”

Virginia is another state that does not include places of worship as “essential” under its stay-at-home order.

Tennessee and North Carolina have exceptions, but encouraged venues to hold alternative worship services.