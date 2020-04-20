Kentucky schools to remain physically closed for rest of school year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky Department of Education announced Monday that schools will remain closed to in-person classes for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.

According to a tweet, the decision was made following a conversation with Interim Education Commissioner Kevin C. Brown and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

“Our schools will continue @MyNTIky in order to reach 1,062 instructional hours,” the tweet continued.

NTI Kentucky is a non-traditional instructional program “where learning continues even if school is closed.”

