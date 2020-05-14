Kenny Chesney postpones 2020 tour including stop in Nashville due to COVID-19

Breaking News
NASCAR returns to Bristol May 30-31, but without fans
Coronavirus

by: WKRN Web Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music star Kenny Chesney is postponing his 2020 “Chillaxification” Tour and is planning to move the tour to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With so many tours needing to move and wanting to make sure we are in the best possible circumstances for No Shoes Nation, I think – and I hate saying this – it’s best to move everything into 2021,” Chesney said in a statement, “In the best interest of everyone – No Shoes Nation, my road family, the staff at the venues – we have decided to quit moving the dates around on the calendar, trying to make a chunk of this year work and go to where we believe we can roll out the entire Chillaxification Tour.”

Original tickets are automatically valid for a rescheduled show date. If you have tickets to a postponed show, refund options will be available at the time a rescheduled show date is announced. So far, the 2021 schedule has not yet been announced.

Chesney, an East Tennessee native, had a stop previously-planned at Nissan Stadium in Nashville for June 27, 2020.

