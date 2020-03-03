Johnson City Schools to launch coronavirus preparedness plan Tuesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett announced Monday night that the school system will post a coronavirus preparedness plan to its website Tuesday.

“We’ll have a letter and a lot of information about our plan for working through and dealing with the coronavirus as it, as we prepare for the possibility for it being in our community,” he said.

Barnett also told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that the school system had a plan ready to launch on Monday, but officials decided to hold off on posting it due to a Johnson City Schools health supervisor adding updated information to the plan.

“We’re going to try to make sure that we have the most current information, we’ll post it online tomorrow, and then our plan is to continually update that,” Barnett said. “So, we’re going to make sure when they check our website for our plan, it’ll be the most updated plan that we have.”

Some of the aspects of the plan Barnett divulged would be placing an emphasis on washing hands and objects continually touched.

“If your children are showing symptoms of flu or anything like that, bad cold, anything like that, always we expect you to keep them at home, we’ll work with you and work through the attendance policies and all that,” Barnett said. “We want everyone to be safe, we don’t want anybody to come to school so they can be there and end up making other people sick.”

The school system already had an active emphasis on disinfecting surfaces in place due to the flu and cold season.

“Our maintenance department works with our custodial crews to make sure they go through the procedures on how to clean the classrooms, how to clean desks and make sure that we’re doing the best we can each day, and all week to make sure everything’s clean,” Barnett said.

If you want to look at the website, click here. Officials told News Channel 11 that the plan will be available Tuesday.