Johnson City Schools postpone district-wide band concert due to coronavirus concerns

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Johnson City Schools issued the following statement about postponing Thursday night’s district-wide band concert.
“At the recommendation of the Washington County Health Department and to err on the side of caution, Johnson City Schools has decided to postpone the District-Wide band concert this evening. While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington County, with the expectations of a large crowd, we want to take a proactive approach to protect grandparents and others who are known to be vulnerable to the virus. Because we want to use the concert as a platform to celebrate the hard work and dedication of our students, we hope to set a make-up date for the concert sometime in May. “Johnson City Schools
You can find complete coverage of the coronavirus on WJHL.com HERE.