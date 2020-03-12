Breaking News
SEC, ACC, Big Ten tournaments canceled amid virus concerns

Johnson City Schools postpone district-wide band concert due to coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Johnson_City_Schools_focus_on_improving__0_20180519032546

FILE

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Johnson City Schools issued the following statement about postponing Thursday night’s district-wide band concert.

“At the recommendation of the Washington County Health Department and to err on the side of caution, Johnson City Schools has decided to postpone the District-Wide band concert this evening. While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington County, with the expectations of a large crowd, we want to take a proactive approach to protect grandparents and others who are known to be vulnerable to the virus. Because we want to use the concert as a platform to celebrate the hard work and dedication of our students, we hope to set a make-up date for the concert sometime in May. “

Johnson City Schools

You can find complete coverage of the coronavirus on WJHL.com HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss