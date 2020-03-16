Johnson City expands list of canceled, postponed events

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City officials have provided an update on postponed and canceled events and impacted services due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The city says Freedom Hall events through April have been canceled or postponed. The Zach Williams show originally scheduled for March 28 has been rescheduled to Oct. 24. The entertainment group behind the PAW Patrol Live! shows originally scheduled for April 21 and 22 has suspended all touring shows. The city is working to reschedule those performances.

The city has expanded its list of postponed and canceled events:

All Parks and Recreation recreational sports leagues are postponed until further notice. Tournaments are canceled.

The Family Fun Night events scheduled for tonight and April 20 at Memorial Park Community Center are canceled.

The Women’s History Month performance scheduled for March 28 at Langston Centre is canceled.

The Senior Center remains open with a limit of 25 people per program. Events with an expected attendance of more than 25 are postponed until further notice. Please call 434-6237 in advance of any program or event if you are uncertain of its status.

City parks are open, and citizens are encouraged to utilize them as much as possible. Outdoor activity is good for physical and emotional health.

Citizens are encouraged to utilize online services (johnsoncitytn.org/services/online_payments.php) when conducting City business. Utility payments via check may also be dropped off in the drive-up depository located on the Main Street side of City Hall, across from the post office.

With the closures of local school systems, state, city and school officials are exploring potential child care options that could help parents continue to work.

Citizens are encouraged to check on neighbors who are high risk as defined by the CDC (older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions) and offer to pick up necessities so they don’t have to go into public places.

Continue to practice CDC recommendations on mitigating spread including prudent hand-washing and social distancing. Maintain 6-8 feet between yourself and others.

While the City is limiting its own events and operations based on the guidance of public health professionals, any recommendations or directives related to general public restrictions will come from the Health Department.

This information is fluid and subject to change based on current conditions. Please check johnsoncitytn.org/COVID-19 frequently for updates.