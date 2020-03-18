Johns Hopkins offers live, interactive map with global coronavirus cases

(WJHL) — As the spread of COVID-19 continues across the globe, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine is making sure you stay up to date with cases.

It is part of an interactive map that highlights all confirmed cases, fatalities and recoveries associated with the disease.

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 207,000 cases of the coronavirus have been reported globally with more than 80,000 in China. Italy has the second most with more than 30,000.

The United States has more than 6,400 reported positive cases of the disease.

More than 8,200 deaths have been reported globally, with more than 3,000 in China.

The center has provides a number of patients that have recovered from the disease.

According to Johns Hopkins, more than 82,000 have recovered from the disease.

You can access the community center HERE. It is regularly updated with data from different agencies, including the World Health Organization.