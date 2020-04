NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 13: Italian singer-songwriter Andrea Bocelli in Concert at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

MILAN, Italy (WJHL) – One musician is offering a virtual Easter performance by invitation of the City of Milan.

Andrea Bocelli is set to give a solo performance representing a message of love, healing and hope to Italy and the world on his YouTube channel at 1 p.m. ET.

Watch here: