Is there a local shortage of disinfectant because of coronavirus concerns? Not yet.

Though shelves containing disinfectants are emptying at some stores, News Channel 11 is told that they will be resupplied.

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – As the possibility of a new coronavirus spreading to our region rises, several retailers are preparing and seeing some influx in sales of sanitation and disinfectant products.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced that as of late February 2020, 53 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in the United States.

In January, the Tennessee Department of Health confirmed that one person had tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Though stores cannot offer exact sales figures due to that information being proprietary and competitive data, several outlets provided statements to News Channel 11 regarding the sale of products that are in high demand since the news of the outbreak started.

“We are seeing an increase in the sale of household cleaners across our footprint,” Food Lion LLC’s Director of External Communications Emma Inman told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais.

Food Lion offered News Channel 11 a statement regarding the COVID-19 outbreak:

“Our top priority is the safety and health of our associates and customers. We continue to actively monitor coronavirus in the U.S. and within our 10-state footprint. We are following the guidance of global, national and local health authorities. We encourage our associates to take steps to prevent the spread of any germs and to follow the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including regular handwashing and staying home when sick.We are not experiencing any significant product or supply issues currently, but we continue to remain in close contact with all our suppliers. We will continue to closely monitor the situation as it develops around the globe while ensuring we are supporting our customers in the towns and cities we serve.“ Food Lion Coronavirus COVID-19 Statement

Greeneville Walmart courtesy of Amber Harkleroad Waycaster

Casey Staheli, senior manager of national media relations for both Walmart and Sam’s Club also told News Channel 11 that no exact figures could be offered, but the following statement was released regarding the coronavirus:

“We continue to monitor the development of the coronavirus situation globally, and are closely following official recommendations while working with our suppliers to understand and mitigate any supply chain disruptions. Providing customers with the products they want and need remains our focus.” Walmart and Sam’s Club COVID-19 Statement

The following photos were all taken at Sam’s Club in Johnson City:

Nielsen data indicated that in the U.S., sales of aerosol disinfectants, for example, were up 19 percent, while air cleaners and purifier sales were up nearly 3 percent in the week ended Feb. 22, 2020.

Drug stores like CVS are experiencing an increase in sales for items like hand sanitizer, face masks, disinfectant wipes and other cleaning supplies.

CVS Health’s senior director of communications told News Channel 11 that the company is expecting temporary shortages, but added customers should not worry too much.

We are working with our suppliers to meet customer demand for hand sanitizers. This demand may cause temporary shortages of these products at some store locations and we are re-supplying those stores as quickly as possible. Conversely, we are not experiencing any significant shortage of disinfectant wipes and sprays at this time. CVS Health COVID-19 Statement

Some stores like Kroger are limiting the sale of sanitation and disinfectant products in addition to cold and flu-related products as the coronavirus threat increases demand.

Nielsen indicated that it is monitoring how the coronavirus situation will affect e-commerce.

“While it’s too soon to detect any meaningful shifts in online purchasing in the U.S., we do expect online shopping to rise as people become increasingly interested in reducing their exposure to others, as the virus appears to be spread via coughs and sneezes,” an article by Nielsen said.

The Better Business Bureau warned customers of potential coronavirus scams in a press release.

The scam, according to the release, involves treatment or cures for the coronavirus.

“The message or website contains a lot of information about this amazing product, including convincing testimonials or a conspiracy theory backstory. For example, one scam email claims that the government has discovered a vaccine but is keeping it secret for ‘security reasons.’ You figure it can’t hurt to give the medicine a try, so you get out your credit card,” the release said.

There is currently no treatment available for the coronavirus, according to the CDC.

According to the BBB press release, you can spot a fraudulent health product by watching out for these red flags:

Don’t panic. Do your research : Be skeptical of alarmist and conspiracy theory claims and don’t rush into buying anything that seems too good – or crazy – to be true. Always double-check the information you see online with official news sources.

: Be skeptical of alarmist and conspiracy theory claims and don’t rush into buying anything that seems too good – or crazy – to be true. Always double-check the information you see online with official news sources. Be wary of personal testimonials and “miracle” product claims. Be suspicious of products that claim to immediately cure a wide range of diseases. No one product could be effective against a long, varied list of conditions or diseases. Also, testimonials are easy to make up and are not a substitute for scientific evidence.

It’s “all-natural.” Just because it’s natural does not mean it’s good for you. All-natural does not mean the same thing as safe.

Check with your doctor: If you’re tempted to buy an unproven product or one with questionable claims, check with your doctor or other health care professional first.

The CDC reports that the best way to prevent getting the coronavirus is to avoid sick people, stay home when you are sick, clean and disinfect objects and surfaces regularly touched and to wash your hands with soap and water, or if that is unavailable, to use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

The CDC also offers guidelines for travelers.