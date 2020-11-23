Indoor, outdoor gatherings in Nashville limited to 8 people

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Public and private gatherings in Nashville and Davidson County will be limited to a maximum of eight people beginning Monday in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper called it the “Rule of 8” and said the public health orders will be amended to restrict all gatherings to eight people, whether at a restaurant, in a backyard or elsewhere. The previous order allowed for a maximum of 25 people at public or private gatherings.

During a news briefing last week, Mayor Cooper said Halloween started the “dreaded winter curve” with record numbers that exceeded the case spike in July. He also explained more patients are in Middle Tennessee hospitals than at any other point during the pandemic.

Mayor Cooper said the city will be stricter on approving event permits for the foreseeable future.