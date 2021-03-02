‘I’m beggin’ of you please don’t hesitate’: Dolly Parton posts video as she receives COVID-19 vaccine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Beloved country music icon and Tennessean, Dolly Parton, received her COVID-19 vaccine and posted a video about it for all to see on social media.
Parton said in the video she was receiving the Moderna vaccine and asked others to follow suit.
At one point, Parton broke out in song and said she “changed one of her songs to fit the occasion.”
Parton went on to sing, “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m beggin’ of you please don’t hesitate.”
The caption for Tuesday’s tweet was “Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine.”