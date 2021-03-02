‘I’m beggin’ of you please don’t hesitate’: Dolly Parton posts video as she receives COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this Nov. 13, 2019 file photo, Dolly Parton performs at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Parton’s $1 million gift to Nashville’s Vanderbilt University helped researchers develop Moderna’s experimental coronavirus vaccine, announced this week. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Beloved country music icon and Tennessean, Dolly Parton, received her COVID-19 vaccine and posted a video about it for all to see on social media.

Parton said in the video she was receiving the Moderna vaccine and asked others to follow suit.

At one point, Parton broke out in song and said she “changed one of her songs to fit the occasion.”

Parton went on to sing, “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m beggin’ of you please don’t hesitate.”

— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

The caption for Tuesday’s tweet was “Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine.”