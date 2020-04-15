Honoring those on the frontlines: This is ‘National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week’

(WJHL) — This year’s celebration of workers in the emergency communications field is taking on a special meaning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

April 12-18 is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, a time to recognize those that are often the first-responders to any emergency.

The following statement is from APCO President Tracey Hilburn

As we begin this week of April 12-18, designated as a time to celebrate our national public safety telecommunicators, on behalf of the Executive Committee, I want to say THANK YOU for the job you do every day and “Happy National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week.” Even though we are experiencing extremely challenging and unprecedented circumstances with the spread of the COVID-19 Virus, it remains vital for our physical and mental well-being to recognize the positives in our lives, as we work to combat this epidemic. Never have we faced an event that has simultaneously impacted the entire global population so profoundly. As we each remain vigilant to protect our families, along with ourselves, and continue to fulfill our responsibilities to protect our communities, I want to encourage you to remain strong, as we will overcome these difficult times. Over this next week, emergency communication centers throughout the country may be limited in the manner in which celebrations can be held due to social distancing; however, you can still take this opportunity to applaud yourselves and each other. Take time to reflect on your personal achievements over the last year, be proud of the heart and passion you have for your profession, and hold your heads high knowing that you are the first, first responders. You are the gold line that holds it all together. On behalf of the APCO International Executive Committee and APCO Staff, we want you to know that our thoughts and prayers are with each and every one of you. Please know that we truly appreciate your dedication, professionalism and commitment as Public Safety Telecommunicators. Best wishes for safety and good health!

