Health officials confirm 4th case of coronavirus reported in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed one additional case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Middle Tennessee, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to four.

The patient is an adult female in Middle Tennessee. Health officials Sunday confirmed the first case known in Davidson County.

The department of health said it is working closely with local health officials to support the ongoing investigations of COVID-19 cases. The overall risk to the public remains low as COVID-19 is not currently widespread in Tennessee or the United States.

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877-857-2945 and is available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time.