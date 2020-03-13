Harrisonburg resident becomes 18th case of COVID-19 in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health confirmed a Harrisonburg resident tested positive for the coronavirus, making it the 18th case in Virginia.

This is the first case seen in the Central Shenandoah Health District. The patient is isolated and the Department of Health is reaching out to anyone who had close contact with them.

“The situation with COVID-19 outbreak is rapidly changing, so it is not surprising that we are identifying a case in our area,” said Central Shenandoah Health District Director Dr. Laura Kornegay.

The patient is a person in their 60s. They developed upper respiratory symptoms that got worse over a few days They are currently doing well in isolation.

