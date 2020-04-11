Hair salons struggling in the Tri-Cities amid COVID-19 pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Hair salons around the Tri-Cities are having to keep their doors closed until the governor allows their businesses to run again.

They’re a part of several small businesses that are struggling as nonessential employees are trying to make ends meet.

“It’s been hard. We miss our clients. We miss each other,” said Kristy Jones, Owner of Enkore Salon in Johnson City.

All hair salons are closed in compliance with Governor Bill Lee’s Stay at Home order closing all non-essential businesses.

“Financially it’s taking a big, big hit on us. I don’t know what the future holds,” said Jones.

She is trying to do what she can for both her employees and her customers by selling any products she has left at her salon.

“I’ve done hair for almost 30 years, and I’ve never been without work,” she said.

Owner of Angie’s Hair and Tanning in Unicoi, Angie Stout, said she in the same boat.

“My salon as of March the 25th was actually open, and I have been doing hair in Unicoi for 25 years,” said Stout.

She said usually this would be one of her busiest times of the year.

“This time of year is when I really start doing good because people will buy their Easter dresses and are getting ready for Easter and Mothers Day,” said Stout.

She’s worried about what her client’s hair may look like when they come back into her chair and urges people not to do at home hair jobs.

“When the business does come back and you don’t know as far as the box coloring and things like that, just the little things sometimes that kinda worry you and put their hair at risk,” said Stout.

Her customers hope they don’t have to wait too long to see her again.

“My roots are really bad right now so I just can’t wait to have this quarantine lifted so I can get my hair done,” said Emily Spencer who’s been a client for two years.

Some salons have shut their doors completely due to this pandemic with no plans to re-open.