Guns, ammo, liquor sales increasing in COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — According to a number of businesses, gun, ammo and liquor sales are seeing an increase during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to ammunition company Ammo.com, sales have increased by 70% since the outbreak started.

FBI data shows that more than 5 million background checks for guns were conducted in January and February. That is one million more than last year at the same time.

When it comes to liquor sales, stores in Springfield, Massachusetts told our sister station WWLP they’re noticing people stocking up on alcohol.

Dr. Stuart Anfang, chief of adult psychiatry at Baystate Medical Center said that feelings of anxiety are very normal right now, but people should be cautious of when it is causing functional impairment.

“Not surprising that people are doing this kind of panic buying,” said Dr. Anfang. “I think that just speaks to people’s fear of what might lie ahead. We’ll have lawlessness or anarchy. Personally, I have great confidence that things will not get to that point.”

Dr. Anfang also recommended that people stay away from social media unless getting emergency updates about the virus to reduce feelings of anxiety and panic.