Greeneville Police Dept.: Officers taking precautions to limit contact with public to curb spread of virus

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville Police Department announced on Friday that officers will implement new precautions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a post from the Greeneville Police Department, beginning on Friday, officers will not enter residences unless necessary.

The post says officers will also maintain a 6-foot distance from the public during interactions if possible.

In addition, officers will no longer ask for signatures from the public when issuing citations.

When receiving reports from the public at the Greeneville Police Department, officers will now go out to citizens at their vehicles rather than people entering the building.

GPD said in the post that common sense must be used during this time period, so these precautions cannot always be followed.

Changes will be made accordingly as the virus continues to be monitored, according to GPD.