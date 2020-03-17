1  of  3
Breaking News
Eight arrested in local human trafficking operation Kingsport, Sullivan County, Bristol, Tenn. City Schools extend closures through April 3 TDH: 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19, no additional cases reported in our region
1  of  4
Closings & Delays
First United Methodist Church St. Dominic Catholic School TCAT Elizabethton Tri-Cities Christian School

Coronavirus Hotlines

Local Coronavirus Updates

National Coronavirus Updates

Cancellations & Closings

Great Smoky Mountains National Park: Visitor Centers closed due coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

by: Jack Lail

Posted: / Updated:

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is closing its visitor centers as part of the effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Park officials said the Sugarlands, Oconaluftee, and Cades Cove Visitor Centers are closed until further notice.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and recommendations from state and local public health in consultation with NPS Public Health Service officers, according to a news release.

The visitor facilities are closed for the safety of both staff and visitors, the release said.

Seasonally open park campgrounds, picnic areas, roads, trails, and restroom facilities located adjacent to visitor centers remain open.

For more information about current conditions in the park, please visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/conditions.htm or follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter.

The mountainous park along the border of Tennessee and North Carolina is the nation’s most visited national park.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss