Grace Fellowship Church in Johnson City moving to online services for March 15, 22

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Grace Fellowship Church has announced changes to its services in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Covid-19 is also called the coronavirus.
According to a release, church services will only be live-streamed on Sunday, March 15 and March 22 on the church’s website.
You can read the full letter to church members below.
“A note from Matt Murphy, Lead Pastor:
As Christians, our trust is in God (Prov. 3:5), not an illness-free climate. And yet, God desires that we do what we can to make wise decisions – just like Nehemiah, who prayed to God and simultaneously posted a guard to protect the city (Nehemiah 4:9). We believe this is the wisest choice we can make with the information we have. If someone asks why we chose to respond this way, here’s what I would say: we are seeking to love our community by protecting our community from potential risk, especially those who are vulnerable. We plan to stay engaged with you as we continue to seek God and explore new opportunities to reach our community together during this unique time.”Matt Murphy, Lead Pastor