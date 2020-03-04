Governor Northam releases details for coronavirus plans in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam gave his outline for plans on how the Commonwealth will execute plans related to the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a release from the office of the governor, Virginia currently has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, and officials are continually tracking the virus across the globe.

“The Commonwealth is taking this public health issue seriously, and we have a plan in place to respond to COVID-19,” said Governor Northam in the release. “The Virginia Department of Health has some of the country’s leading public health experts on its team, with deep experience guiding public health emergency responses, and I have great confidence in their ability to guide Virginia in this situation.”

State officials formed an Incident Management Team was formed in January to plan for response to the virus, according to the release.

Instead of testing potential cases of the virus at the CDC in Atlanta, possible Virginia cases will be tested at Virginia’s Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services.

The release says that despite the low risk of catching the disease in Virginia, everyone is encouraged to avoid close contact with people who are sick and to practice standard hygiene like using hand sanitizer, washing your hands and covering your mouth when sneezing.

For more information on Virginia’s planned response, visit VDH’s website or watch Governor Northam’s address below.

You can also learn more about the virus from the CDC’s website.