Ballad Health: First patient tests positive for COVID-19 in Washington County, Tenn.
Ballad Health provides update on COVID-19 cases in region
Governor Northam: 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced on Friday morning that there were a confirmed 114 cases of coronavirus in the state.

That number is a 20-case increase from Thursday, when the Virginia Department of Health reported 94 cases.

On Friday, Northam said 35 tests were being processed in a state lab to provide more results.

On Thursday, a case was confirmed in the Roanoke area, marking the closest confirmed case in Southwest Virginia.

Northam also said more than 1,000 tests for COVID-19 were currently available.

