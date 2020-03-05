Governor: Tennessee’s first coronavirus case is in Williamson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Lee said Tennessee has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

On Thursday, Governor Lee said that Tennessee was prepared for the virus after creating a task force to deal with the virus.

The Tennessee Department of Health says a 44-year-old male in Middle Tennessee is the first confirmed case.

He is currently being self-contained at his home in Williamson County home with mild symptoms. His home is quarantined, and people who have been in close contact with him are being reached out to.

The patient has a history of out of state travel and had returned to Tennessee four or five days ago. He had not traveled out of the country, according to officials.

The department of health is urging everyone to practice good health practices, like the ones used to prevent the spread of the flu.

Officials first learned of the case on Wednesday night and are attempting to determine where the man picked up the virus.

The patient sought medical care out of an abundance of caution, but he is still only exhibiting mild symptoms.

Testing for the coronavirus has been ongoing in the state since February, according to officials.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tim Jones said a “handful” of people in Tennessee have been tested for the coronavirus following CDC guidelines.

When asked about Arnold and Jeanie Hopland and Jeanie’s return to the United States, officials said they could not release any further information on individual cases.

Governor Lee said the state’s preparedness has been key in containing the patient and reacting to the situation.

Details are still being released at this time.