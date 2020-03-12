Governor Bill Lee signs executive order for additional funding to combat coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennesse Governor Bill Lee, along with officials from the Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Hospital Association, made an announcement on Thursday that he has signed an executive order to acquire additional funds to fight the coronavirus.

“As more individuals get sick, we realize that this means a greater need for resources to treat them,” Lee said in a press conference on Thursday. “For that reason, this morning, I signed Executive Order 14 which will move us into position to bring in additional funds from FEMA and relax certain laws which will make it easier to respond to this disease.”

Governor Lee said that the declaration is important in light of the growing number of schools and universities closing.

Governor Lee said that as the number of confirmed cases has risen in the state, TDH and other health departments have adjusted their planning in dealing with the virus.

Governor Lee said that while the risk to the general public remains low, the risk to vulnerable populations like the elderly and those with other conditions is “very real.”

Tennesseans were encouraged by Governor Lee to avoid unnecessary visits to nursing homes and hospitals, as well as generally avoiding large public gatherings.

Dr. Lisa Piercey of the Tennessee Department of Health said that county-level data on individual cases was available on TDH’s website.